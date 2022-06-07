82°
Car accident causes Cox customers to lose connection
BATON ROUGE - Some Cox customers lost power Tuesday after a car accident that cut a utility line, knocking out connection to Bluebonnet Boulevard, Nicholson Drive and extending to St. Gabriel.
The company said Tuesday evening crews are working to restore the line and customers should be re-connected by 12:30 a.m.
