Car accelerates on raised driveway, kills 73-year-old man

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say a 73-year-old man directing a driver to park on an elevated driveway was killed when the vehicle accelerated too quickly and ran into him and a house.

A news release says police are investigating, and the coroner will release the victim's name after an autopsy. Police did not release the name or age of the driver in Wednesday's accident.

They say other information, including possible charges, is not available.