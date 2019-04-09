Captial Heights residents want heavier police presence

BATON ROUGE - After a string of robberies in the Capital Heights area, residents say they want more nighttime patrols.

At a meeting on Thursday, those concerned looked for a solution. It was during that meeting that residents discovered why less officers are on patrol in the Mid-City neighborhood.

"It was recently reported that the department was short 60 officers, and on top of that the murder rate is up 50 percent versus last year, which ties up a lot of officers investigating those very serious crimes," said President of the Capital Heights Neighborhood Association Tyler Hicks.

Baton Rouge Police Department officers attended the meeting and encouraged people to lock their doors and report suspicious activity.

"It sounds like we could be doing a better job of locking our cars and making sure our property is locked up ... sounds like we need to get some police officers hired as well," Hicks said.