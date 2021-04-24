Capitol rioter arrested after his Bumble match turned him in

Photo: CNN

One of the men that stormed the capitol on Jan. 6 was arrested after his Bumble match turned him in.

Robert Chapman, a New York resident, bragged about his role in the riot on Bumble about a week after the attack, saying that he "made it all the way into Statuary Hall," and that he was interviewed by various media outlets, according to court documents.

His Bumble match gave screenshots of these claims to the FBI.

Authorities said they compared body camera footage from police officers inside the Capitol to Chapman's Bumble pictures to confirm his claims.

Chapman was charged with four misdemeanors by the Justice Department on Thursday, according to court reports.

He was released before trial by a federal magistrate judge in the Southern District of New York.