Capitol Police chief resigning after mob attack

2 hours 14 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, January 07 2021 Jan 7, 2021 January 07, 2021 5:30 PM January 07, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the U.S. Capitol Police will resign effective Jan. 16 following the breach of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

Chief Steven Sund said Thursday that police had planned for a free speech demonstration and did not expect the violent attack. He said it was unlike anything he’d experienced in his 30 years in law enforcement.

He resigned Thursday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on him to step down. His resignation was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The breach halted the effort by Congress to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Protesters stormed the building and occupied for hours. The lawmakers eventually returned and finished their work.

