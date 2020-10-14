Capitol High School to celebrate groundbreaking of new community garden Wednesday

Students learn about horticulture during the summer of 2020. Photo: Capitol High School/Facebook

BATON ROUGE - As the battle against COVID-19 and its economic ramifications wages on, a group of educators at Capitol High School are teaching students how to use horticulture to win the fight against food insecurity and anxiety.

Groups of students spent the summer learning how to work with plants, a pastime that researchers say is helpful in maintaining healthy blood pressure levels and in contributing to improvements in mood and mental health.

As of Wednesday, October 14 the students will have an opportunity to expand their horticultural efforts with the construction of a brand new community garden on school grounds.

On Wednesday morning, local officials will join school leaders for the groundbreaking ceremony.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will be among the community partners at the 10 a.m. event on Capitol High's campus.

The new community garden is expected to provide students with access to healthy food as they continue to learn more about growing fresh fruits and vegetables.

It's an exciting venture that's expected to produce long-term results for students; experts agree that youths who learn to grow their own food typically develop a healthy relationship with food -a rare perspective in some urban communities- and often perform at increased levels in the educational arena.

The new community garden is one of Capitol High's many features school leaders are implementing to contribute to the educational progress of their student population.

The facility made history when it opened in 1950 as Baton Rouge's second public high school for Black students. Nine years later, the high school moved to its present location on North 23rd Street. Since then, it's been the home to Capitol High's Golden Lions.

Click here for more information on the school and its programs.