73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Capitol area headed to service academies honored at ceremony

1 hour 41 minutes 15 seconds ago Saturday, June 14 2025 Jun 14, 2025 June 14, 2025 4:07 PM June 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Seven students were honored at a ceremony by Senator Bill Cassidy on Saturday for their appointments to different United States service academies.

Trending News

Cassidy recognized their acceptances to places like West Point, the Air Force Academy and the Naval Academy.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days