Latest Weather Blog
Capital region journalists prepare to honor late Smiley Anders at annual Gridiron Show
BATON ROUGE — If you are looking for a laugh at the past year matter what your political persuasion is, you may enjoy Baton Rouge's Gridiron Show next month as it honors long-time columnist Smiley Anders.
The annual event is put on by a crew of journalists around the parish and is meant to poke fun at political figures across the state.
This year's show will be extra special because it is dedicated to the late Anders, who was a long-time columnist for The Advocate and beloved cast member.
Smiley’s wife said the late columnist considered the Gridiron cast an extension of his family.
“He loved the cast and threw the grin, iron, he loved his involvement in it. He started, not sure the date, the first one I went to was 1990. He was in it,” Katherine Anders said. “Come on out to the Gridiron Show. It's great satire. Smiley loved the intelligence of the show and the fun of the show. He would want you to come out.”
This year's Gridiron show is March 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall. Tickets go on sale March 3.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
River Center transforms into massive bowling alley for national championships
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Library Board of Control holds meeting on tax...
-
Residential fire on Plantation Avenue in Denham Springs
-
St. Vincent de Paul extending shelter hours to get people off the...
-
2une In Previews: The Krewe of Diversion
Sports Video
-
U-High boy's soccer wins fourth state championship after defeating Loyola Prep 1-0
-
Parkview Baptist girl's soccer defeats Baton Rouge foe, U-High to win 3...
-
LSU baseball's depth at the plate leads to an unstoppable offense early...
-
LSU softball's pitching depth playing a big role this season
-
LSU men's basketball wins second straight