Capital region journalists prepare to honor late Smiley Anders at annual Gridiron Show

BATON ROUGE — If you are looking for a laugh at the past year matter what your political persuasion is, you may enjoy Baton Rouge's Gridiron Show next month as it honors long-time columnist Smiley Anders.

The annual event is put on by a crew of journalists around the parish and is meant to poke fun at political figures across the state.

This year's show will be extra special because it is dedicated to the late Anders, who was a long-time columnist for The Advocate and beloved cast member.

Smiley’s wife said the late columnist considered the Gridiron cast an extension of his family.

“He loved the cast and threw the grin, iron, he loved his involvement in it. He started, not sure the date, the first one I went to was 1990. He was in it,” Katherine Anders said. “Come on out to the Gridiron Show. It's great satire. Smiley loved the intelligence of the show and the fun of the show. He would want you to come out.”

This year's Gridiron show is March 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall. Tickets go on sale March 3.