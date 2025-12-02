Capital region celebrates 'Giving Tuesday' to promote community service, generosity

BATON ROUGE - People across the nation, including in the capital area, are participating in "Giving Tuesday" today, where individuals take part in service initiatives.

Organizations in the capital city hosted their very own celebrations such as First Tuesday and Front Yard Bike's "Jambalaya on the Front Yard" event. Individuals from various businesses and organizations came together to feed jambalaya to thousands of community members for free.

What made the event so special is it was hosted right in front of the new Front Yard Bikes building, which will soon be known as Youth City Lab, which will serve as a collaborative home for multiple non-profits.

"We're building it in collaboration with the Big Buddy program, Line for Line, and Humanities Amped. We are four nonprofits who are collaborating, giving up some of our own autonomy to share in a beautiful space where all of our kids benefit the most," Director of Front Yard Bikes Dustin LaFont said.

The groups are about $115,000 short of finishing their construction project after a $10,000 donation during Tuesday's event.