Capital One technical issue impacting customer accounts

Photo: Jeff Chieu/ AP

BATON ROUGE - On Friday, Capital One experienced a technical issue that prevented some customers from accessing their accounts and direct deposits.

The company tweeted about it, saying customers were impacted in their ability to move money and apologizing for the error.

Capital One is experiencing a technical issue impacting customer money movement, including direct deposits, and the ability for some customers to access accounts. We are actively working to resolve the issue and restore all services. We greatly apologize for the inconvenience. — Capital One (@AskCapitalOne) November 1, 2019

In a statement to USA today, Capital One said, "customers will not be responsible for any fees associated with this issue."