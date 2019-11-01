52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Capital One technical issue impacting customer accounts

1 hour 17 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 November 01, 2019 11:38 AM November 01, 2019 in News
Source: USA Today
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Jeff Chieu/ AP

BATON ROUGE - On Friday, Capital One experienced a technical issue that prevented some customers from accessing their accounts and direct deposits. 

The company tweeted about it, saying customers were impacted in their ability to move money and apologizing for the error. 

In a statement to USA today, Capital One said, "customers will not be responsible for any fees associated with this issue."  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days