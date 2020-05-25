Capital City Ques distribute free meals to essential workers, Monday

BATON ROUGE - Citizens across the U.S. are using Memorial Day to gather with family and friends to commemorate the lives and sacrifices of those who died in active military service.

This year, Memorial Day is being observed in the midst of a global pandemic and so the sacrifices of those who've given their all throughout the unprecedented health crisis are also being honored by many.

Locally, a group of men from the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity are using Memorial Day as an opportunity time to pay tribute to essential service workers who've also sacrificed their time, safety, and health to serve the public during the pandemic.

On Monday, May 25 The Capital City Ques, which are comprised of three graduate chapters of the Fraternity(Lambda Alpha Chapter, Lambda Kappa Kappa Chapter, and Delta Tau Chapter), are feeding all essential workers at both Baton Rouge General Hospital locations (8585 Picardy Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 and 3600 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806).

The event is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.