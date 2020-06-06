Capital Area United Way shows their appreciation for local healthcare workers on the front line

It's something as simple as helping others.

Hospital workers lined up along O'Neal Lane, to receive special tokens of appreciation for working on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had people lined up as early as 7:30 a.m. Needless to say, we had to jump into high gear a lot sooner than we planned, but it all worked out beautifully," said Capital Area United Way CEO, George Bell.

On Saturday, Capital Area United Way gave out more than 200 boxes of fresh produce to the "Unsung Heroes."

"Those unsung heroes are the folks that work in hospitals, that clean the hospitals, and the ones that clean and work with the patients," said Bell.

Capital Area United Way's physicians United Group hosted the giveaway.

The event was initiated by a group of local doctors, called the "Hospital Medicine Group," who wanted to show their appreciation.

"A lot of them have lower wages and a lot of them have trouble making ends meet, so this helps them. That's what we're trying to do is donate money for these workers who really put their lives in danger to take care of these very ill patients," said Chief Medical Officer at Baton Rouge General, Andy Olinde.

Bell says hospital workers also received gift cards and other resources to help in this time of need.

It's a labor of love, he says he hopes to continue to spread throughout the community.

"It was good to let those employees know how much we appreciate their contributions over the past few months, and how much we value what they do," said Bell.