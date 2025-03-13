74°
Capital Area United Way hosts free job readiness workshops for women Thursday
BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area United Way hosted a women's empowerment event Thursday and working to get women ready for the workplace.
Organizers said the free event had resume workshops, tips for applying for jobs and a no-cost workwear boutique.
"This day is full of resume building of women from our local community," Emily Boudreaux with Capital Area United Way said.
Boudreaux and other organizers said that confidence is a key theme for jobseekers, adding that clothing can play a big role.
The event ran from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the BREC Milton J. Womack Park at 6201 Florida Boulevard.
