74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Capital Area United Way hosts free job readiness workshops for women Thursday

8 hours 51 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, March 13 2025 Mar 13, 2025 March 13, 2025 11:01 AM March 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area United Way hosted a women's empowerment event Thursday and working to get women ready for the workplace. 

Organizers said the free event had resume workshops, tips for applying for jobs and a no-cost workwear boutique. 

"This day is full of resume building of women from our local community," Emily Boudreaux with Capital Area United Way said.

Boudreaux and other organizers said that confidence is a key theme for jobseekers, adding that clothing can play a big role.

Trending News

The event ran from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the BREC Milton J. Womack Park at 6201 Florida Boulevard. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days