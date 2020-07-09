Capital Area under heat advisory Friday; Could feel like 108 degrees

BATON ROUGE- The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the entire WBRZ viewing area for Friday, July 10.

The heat index, or "feels like" temperature, values up to 108 degrees. This advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service is advising all residents of southeast Louisiana and portions of southeast and southern Mississippi to do the following:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.