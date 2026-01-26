Capital-area schools, universities announce plans to reopen, return to normal on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE — Capital-area school districts began to announce plans to reopen and return to normal schedules on Tuesday after closing Monday for weather concerns.

The following districts have announced plans to reopen:

- Ascension Parish Public Schools

- Central Community School System

- East Baton Rouge Schools

- Helix Community schools, including Baker High School, Park Ridge Achievement Academy, Helix Mentorship and Maritime Academy, Helix Aviation Academy and Helix Legal Academy

- Iberville Parish Schools

- Impact Charter School

- Livingston Parish Public Schools

- Pointe Coupee Parish School District

- St. Mary Parish Public Schools

- Tangipahoa Parish School System

- West Baton Rouge Schools

- Zachary Community School District

Colleges and Universities:

- Baton Rouge Community College

- Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University

- LSU

Check back here throughout Monday as more school districts announce reopenings.

Many capital-area schools cancelled classes Monday because of concerns over a winter storm that swept through much of the country during the weekend. Many areas in North Louisiana saw severe effects, but the capital region largely avoided icing.