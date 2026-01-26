33°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Capital-area schools, universities announce plans to reopen, return to normal on Tuesday

Monday, January 26 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Capital-area school districts began to announce plans to reopen and return to normal schedules on Tuesday after closing Monday for weather concerns.

The following districts have announced plans to reopen:
- Ascension Parish Public Schools 
- Central Community School System
- East Baton Rouge Schools
- Helix Community schools, including Baker High School, Park Ridge Achievement Academy, Helix Mentorship and Maritime Academy, Helix Aviation Academy and Helix Legal Academy
- Iberville Parish Schools
- Impact Charter School
- Livingston Parish Public Schools
- Pointe Coupee Parish School District
- St. Mary Parish Public Schools
- Tangipahoa Parish School System
- West Baton Rouge Schools
- Zachary Community School District

Colleges and Universities: 
- Baton Rouge Community College
- Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University 
- LSU

Check back here throughout Monday as more school districts announce reopenings. 

Many capital-area schools cancelled classes Monday because of concerns over a winter storm that swept through much of the country during the weekend. Many areas in North Louisiana saw severe effects, but the capital region largely avoided icing.

