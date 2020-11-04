Capital-area parishes vote to legalize sports betting

BATON ROUGE - Voters in parishes across the capital area have voted in favor of legalizing sports wagering.

The 2020 Fall Election gave Louisianians the option of sports waging on a parish-level voter referendum after a bill earned approval in the state legislature earlier this year. All 64 parishes had to vote in the item independently.

Local parishes to approve the item include:

-Ascension

-East Baton Rouge

-East Feliciana

-Iberville

-Livingston

-Pointe Coupee

-St. Helena

-Tangipahoa

-West Baton Rouge

-West Feliciana

Prior to the Nov. 3 election, the only sports wagering allowed in the state was online fantasy sports contests, which was approved in 2018.