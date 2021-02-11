Capital area non-profit to host free, boxed food giveaway Saturday

BATON ROUGE - A local nonprofit intends to supply up to 1,000 Baton Rouge families with fresh fruits and vegetables for free, this weekend.

According to a Thursday (Feb. 10) news release, an organization called 'Outstanding Mature Girlz,' will partner with the Baton Rouge Food Bank to host a Fresh Produce Box Drive-Thru on Saturday, February 13.

The public is invited to drop by and pick up free boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables at Outstanding Mature Girlz headquarters (599 Joor Road Suite C. Baton Rouge, La 70818.)

The event begins at 9 a.m. and due to COVID-19 guidelines, all who attend are asked to remain in their cars as they receive curbside service.

The drive-thru is a community event that aims to provide up to 1,000 households with free, nutritious food items.

Outstanding Mature Girlz is an informative public awareness platform for women and girls in and around Greater Baton Rouge, and the state of Louisiana to help service, mentor, and educate.