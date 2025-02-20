Capital area law enforcement prepping for several Mardi Gras celebrations this weekend

BATON ROUGE — Law enforcement in the capital area is prepping for several Mardi Gras celebrations this weekend in the capital area, with several more to come as Fat Tuesday approaches.

This comes as federal funding and much of the state's security focus is going to New Orleans for its Mardi Gras celebrations after a Jan. 1 attack in the French Quarter left 14 dead.

New Orleans was granted extensive federal funding and support for its Mardi Gras festivities following the attack. It was designated as SEAR 1 on the Department of Homeland Security's Special Event Assessment Rating. SEAR 1 denotes the highest possible level of security needed for a special event. Other events at this level include the Super Bowl, which was hosted in the city two weeks ago.

In the capital area, the Baton Rouge Police Department says they've had its traffic department planning for the next few weeks for a while.

"We definitely look at unnecessary circumstances that have occurred in other events, we do want to take safety measures," BRPD Sgt. Darren Ahmed said.

The Krewe of Artemis parade rolls Friday night in downtown Baton Rouge.

"Understand we're gonna have police officers at every corner, we're gonna have all the roads that are around the parade routes and other parade routes blocked off," Ahmed said.

Two more parades are happening downtown on Saturday: Krewe Mystique de la Capitale at 2:00 p.m. and Krewe of Orion at 6:30 p.m.

"We're gonna have barricades set up, we get the city-parish to come out and set up barricades everywhere that they can possibly put so that we can assist the officers in shutting down those routes to keep drivers from going past those barricades," Ahmed said.

BRPD says they'll have partnering agencies come in to assist with the parades and celebrations including deputies from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

There is also one big piece of information BRPD want to make clear regarding weapons.

"During these parades and these big events that we have, make sure you do not have any concealed weapons on or around the parade routes," Ahmed said.

BRPD will also be in contact with the Louisiana State Police's Fusion Center, which will coordinate with law enforcement agencies and share information to detect and respond to potential criminal and terrorist activity.