Capital area law enforcement agencies share where fireworks can, cannot be shot off

BATON ROUGE — As much fun as fireworks on New Year's Eve may be, it's important to remember where they are legally allowed to be shot off in the capital area.

WBRZ reached out to law enforcement agencies in multiple parishes to find out where fireworks are allowed to be shot off to ring in the new year.

Here are the laws in each parish—

Ascension Parish: Fireworks are allowed throughout the parish except for Gonzales and Donaldsonville.

East Baton Rouge Parish: Fireworks are illegal in the parish.

Tangipahoa Parish: Fireworks are allowed in unincorporated areas of the parish, but each town has its own regulations. Fireworks in Tangipahoa Parish are not allowed within 1,000 feet of a church, school, hospital or public building.

West Baton Rouge Parish: The use of fireworks is legal in unincorporated areas of the parish. They are also legal in the incorporated limits for the Town of Brusly and the Town of Addis through Jan. 3.

WBRZ will update this story as more agencies share their laws regarding fireworks.

It is also important to remember safety when handling fireworks where they are legal.

The National Safety Commission says to never let young children to handle fireworks, never to use them while impaired and never light them while inside. They also advise keeping a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire, as well as to avoid re-lighting spent fireworks.

