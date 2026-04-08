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Capital-area kids have some prehistoric fun at 'Jurassic Jam' event downtown
BATON ROUGE — Capital-area kids got to have some prehistoric fun at the "Jurassic Jam" event downtown on Tuesday.
The event, hosted by the Manship Theatre and the Shaw Center Plaza, featured movie screenings, dinosaur egg hunts, games, crafts and dance parties, plus a hands-on learning experience with a paleontologist.
"The kids are going to see some real dinosaur bones and have the opportunity to ask questions to a real paleontologist," said Lauren Lambert-Tompkins with the Manship Theatre.
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Organizers said the free event was made possible through partnerships with Louisiana Public Broadcasting, PBS Kids and the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.
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