Capital Area Human Services fights opioid epidemic with new mobile unit

BATON ROUGE - An estimated two million people in the United States battle substance abuse related to prescription opioid pain medication, and Louisiana residents are not immune to the crisis.

This is why local organizations such as Capital Area Human Services (CAHS) are taking steps to fight the epidemic.

On Monday, CAHS is revealing a new tool that's been designed specifically for the fight against the opioid epidemic.

Recovery coaches and their associates are using a repurposed ambulance to visit Baton Rouge areas where opioid use is most prevalent.

This redesigned ambulance, manned by a team of recovery experts, will contain information on addiction and recovery as well as other helpful services.

The new mobile opiod truck will be unveiled Monday morning at 11:30 a.m. in Baton Rouge's Midcity area (4615 Government Street).

