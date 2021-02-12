Capital area bracing for wintry weather next week

BATON ROUGE - Friday morning, dreary gray skies lingered across the capital city, foreshadowing what's to come.

With the cold air on the way, people are getting ready. Many are buying items like pipe insulation and propane.

"We're completely out of the one-gallon propane bottles," said Austin Honeycutt, manager at Goodwood Hardware and Outdoors store.

He said many cold weather items are selling out.

"People are looking for propane heaters, the little small one-gallon propane bottles, pipe insulation, and faucet covers," Honeycutt explained.

For Honeycutt, the winter weather rush was unexpected.

"We were expecting to sell a few, but we weren't expecting as big of a rush as it's been," Honeycutt said.

Officials have also put together a list of recommendations for getting through the cold. You can read that here.