70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cap City Beer Fest set for Sunday, Nov. 3

37 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, October 18 2019 Oct 18, 2019 October 18, 2019 1:12 PM October 18, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An event designed to benefit the Companion Animal Alliance will also offer participants the opportunity to sample specialty beers from around the world.

The fifth annual Cap City Beer Fest happens Sunday, Nov. 3 from 1-4 p.m. in downtown Baton Rouge at the corner of North Blvd. and Lafayette. 

The purchase of a fest ticket grants participants a 2 oz. sampling glass and access to unlimited samplings of specialty beers from across the globe.

Attendance is free for non-drinkers and the event's website describes it as family-friendly.

Click here for more information on Cap City Beer Fest.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days