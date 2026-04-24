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Candlelight prayer vigil scheduled at the Mall of Louisiana following Thursday's fatal shooting

51 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, April 24 2026 Apr 24, 2026 April 24, 2026 5:29 PM April 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A candlelight vigil will be held at the Mall of Louisiana on Monday following a fatal shooting that took place at the mall on Thursday. 

The gathering is intended to be used as a time for prayer, reflection and unity for Martha Odom, who died after being shot in the chest, along with other victims who were injured during the shooting. 

The event, open to the public, will include prayer, moments of silence and an opportunity for the community to come together following the tragedy. 

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The vigil, organized by State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, Mayor-President Sid Edwards and CEO of A Servant's Heart Foundation Cathy Tolliver, will be held on Monday at the side of the Main Event entrance at the mall at 6 p.m.

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