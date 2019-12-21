Cancer Services hosts holiday event for children directly affected by cancer

BATON ROUGE, La. — Cancer Services recently hosted its annual ‘Cocoa & Donuts with Santa’ event on Saturday, Dec. 14 for children in the Baton Rouge area who have been directly affected by the disease.

Over 60 children attended the event at Quarters, along with their families. In addition to enjoying delicious donuts and cocoa, kids had the opportunity to take photos with Santa. All attendees were treated to arcade games, holiday music and encouraged to create and decorate their own ornaments. Children 10 or younger took home personalized wrapped gifts while kids ages 11-18 received gift cards. All activities were provided at no cost to families thanks to the generosity of the community.

Director of Cancer Services Whitney Craig led event efforts along with staff members and volunteers to provide a fun-filled atmosphere for all who attended.

“Our annual event provides a unique bonding experience for everyone during this holiday season,” says Craig. “A child’s cancer diagnosis takes a toll on the entire family. Offering some holiday cheer allows everyone to be able to focus on fun instead of any diagnosis or treatment.”

Children who were not well enough to attend the event will receive presents delivered to them.

For more information on Cancer Services’ programs, please call (225) 927-2273 or visit cancerservices.org.