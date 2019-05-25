Cancer Services camps

BATON ROUGE- Cancer Services offers three camps for children affected by cancer. CEO, Jill Roshto stopped by 2une In to tell News 2's Kylie Dixon more about the facilities.

Camp Care is the longest running day camp for children battling cancer and their siblings. Campers enjoy a week filled with fishing, laser tag, rock climbing, movies, and much more. The camp also has an on-site nurse to make sure the children are staying safe. The camp runs from July 13th through July 17th.

Camp Climb started in 2014 for children with a parent or guardian battling cancer. Campers enjoy a week of fun and are given the opportunity to develop age-appropriate coping skills. They're also given emotional support to help with the feelings associated with a parent or guardian dealing with cancer. Camp Climb runs from July 27th through July 31st.

Camp Erin was created and funded by the Moyer Foundation. It's the largest nationwide network of free bereavement camps for children and teens who have experienced the death of someone close to them. The camp gives children a fun and therapeutic camp experience while in the company of others going through similar situations. The national camp will be coming to Louisiana in November.

The goal of these camps is to empower children who are affected by cancer and allow them to have fun and focus on being kids. All of these camps are free of charge. You can find out more about Cancer Services here.