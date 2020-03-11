Cancer center to host annual fest for life

Photo: Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center/marybird.org/olol/festforlife/

BATON ROUGE - An annual fun festival-like cancer-screening event hosted by Mary Bird Perkins and Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center’s Fest for Life event returns this April.

Event organizer intend to save more lives through early detection during the event's pleasant, and family-friendly environment. This year’s event will be held Saturday, April 18 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Fourth St. between North St. and Spanish Town Rd. In addition to health screenings, the event will include music, free t-shirts while supplies last, fun activities for children and adults and the chance to win prizes.

Johnnay Benjamin, director of early detection and education for the Cancer Center, says over 20 people have been diagnosed with cancer through Fest for Life, and other diseases have been detected as well.

“Fest for Life is focused on bringing the community together and educating people on cancer prevention and screening,” says Benjamin. “More and more we are learning that people don’t get the recommended cancer screenings due to a lack of time, awareness or other barriers, which can result in cancers going undetected. The relaxed, family-friendly environment of Fest for Life takes some fear out of cancer education and early detection.”

Since 2008, more than 5,700 individuals have been screened for cancer at Fest for Life, a free health event that includes cancer screenings, food, children’s activities and entertainment for the entire family. Free cancer screenings include colorectal, breast, prostate, skin and oral cavity. All screenings are available to those who have not been screened for cancer in the past 12 months.

