Can Taysom Hill continue his success for the Saints?; Fantasy Focus with Reggie Chatman and Darin Tietgen

1 hour 20 seconds ago Wednesday, November 25 2020 Nov 25, 2020 November 25, 2020 9:15 PM November 25, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

On this week's Fantasy Focus, Reggie Chatman talks with Who2Start.com Fantasy Expert Darin Tietgen about the slate of Thanksgiving football games, Taysom Hill and the New Orleans Saints as well as the best players to start this week.

Darin also lets Reggie know his favorite Thanksgiving desserts.

Watch the full interview above and head to Who2Start.com for more Fantasy advice.

