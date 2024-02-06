Can rash of empty school threats be addressed?

BATON ROUGE - Monday morning, law enforcement from across the capital area swarmed Brusly High School after a bomb threat was called into 911.

Students were evacuated to the field, and then sent home despite being cleared of any danger.

Livonia High School received a similar empty threat about an hour later, but did not cancel classes.

It comes just days after two brothers in Ascension Parish were arrested for making threats to their respective schools.

In the last six months, there have been at least seven threats called in or made on social media to schools across the area.

"It has been in the last several months a national trend," said Mac Hardy with the National Association of School Resource Officers.

Data recorded by the association says, across the US, there are at least 30 threats made to schools each week.

"We're seeing this reemergence of bomb threats using internet sources where they're able to disguise their location. They do a pretty good job of being pretty anonymous."

Due to the panic created and the disruption to schooling, school administrators are looking at ways to stop it.

"There have been laws passed recently to create a separate arm of the state government to look into providing school safety," BESE member Preston Castille said.

Castille says the newly created Center for School Safety—a function of GOHSEP—will focus on keeping students safe and diminishing threats.

"The key is sharing information. There is information that is being passed among students on social media and a number of other outlets and the better we get at catching and apprehending folks before this sort of thing happens, I think we'll do a better job of preventing it."

Another key part is holding those doing the threatening accountable. In the cases where law enforcement has been able to track down a suspect, they have been charged with terrorizing—a felony.