Can Curry play tonight?

Will he or won't he be able to play? The "he" in question is Stephen Curry of Golden State. The reigning league MVP injured his right ankle in the opening game of the Warriors' best of seven series with Houston and his status for tonight's second game is currently listed as questionable after he missed this morning's shootaround.

The Warriors won the opening game 104-78 and beat the Rockets without Curry in a regular season game.

The Pacers look to take a surprising 2-0 lead over the Raptors in Toronto this evening. Indiana won the opening game of the best of seven series 100-90. And in Oklahoma City, the Thunder are playing the Mavericks, who lost the opening game on Saturday, 108-70.