Campus shooting leaves at least eight dead in Russia

PERM, Russia- Russian Police say a gunman killed multiple people after opening fire on a university campus in the eastern-Russia city of Perm, Monday.

According to ABC News, the shooting occurred at Perm State University and left at least eight people dead in addition to injuring several others.

Early Monday, there is conflicting information related to the gunman's condition.

While the state investigative committee says the suspected shooter resisted arrest but was wounded and eventually arrested, Perm's governor maintains that the suspect was killed.

In recounting details of the campus shooting, authorities said the suspect entered Perm State University campus "with an offensive weapon" and began shooting.

Amid the chaos, some students and teachers locked themselves in classrooms, according to the state media agency, RIA Novosti.

Video posted on social media showed panicked students jumping out of windows at Perm State University to escape the massacre.

reports of another school shooting in Russia; this time at Perm State University. Russian agencies say there are casualties. pic.twitter.com/jkeyGDLO05 — Mike Eckel (@Mike_Eckel) September 20, 2021

Russian authorities described the shooter as a male student, though it is unknown if he was enrolled at Perm State University or a different school.

As of early Monday, the investigative committee said "exact data on the dead and injured are being clarified."

More information is likely to be revealed as authorities proceed with their investigation.

Perm, located on the banks of the Kama River, near the Ural Mountains, has a population of over one million residents and is the fourteenth-largest city in Russia.

Area crime is reportedly moderate.

Perm State National Research University, attended by more than 12 thousand students, is known as the oldest university in the Ural region.