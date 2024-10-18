75°
Overturned camper trailer on I-10 eastbound near Port Allen cleared by deputies

25 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, October 18 2024 Oct 18, 2024 October 18, 2024 1:19 PM October 18, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — A camper trailer that was overturned on the side of Interstate 10 eastbound near Port Allen on Friday has been cleared.

The camper trailer flipped over near mile marker 144, West Baton Rouge Parish deputies said. 

No injuries were reported and the incident was off the roadway, deputies added. 

"Please expect delays and use caution when traveling through the area," deputies said in a Facebook post.

-The attached picture was provided by the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office-

