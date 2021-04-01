Cameron Sterling, son of Alton Sterling, indicted on rape charges involving 2 minors

BATON ROUGE - Alton Sterling's son, Cameron Sterling, was indicted Wednesday on first-degree charges involving two 8-year-old boys.

20-year-old Sterling was first arrested in December 2018 for allegedly raping one of the boys while he was babysitting the child earlier that month.

A second arrest warrant filed last August accused Sterling of sexually assaulting another boy in November 2018. According to The Advocate, the victim was staying at a friend's house where Sterling was present.

In February 2019, State District Judge Don Johnson ruled Sterling incompetent to stand trial for the December rape case and transferred him from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison to a state mental facility in Jackson for treatment.

Since Sterling was 18 years old when the incidents allegedly occurred, he could face a life sentence if convicted of first-degree rape.

Sterling's father, Alton Sterling, was killed by a Baton Rouge police officer in 2016.