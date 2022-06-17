82°
Latest Weather Blog
Cameras catch man in full Ralph Lauren outfit stealing from gas station safe
LIVINGSTON - Security cameras in a gas station near I-12 caught an unidentified man wearing a Ralph Lauren shirt, pair of shorts and socks entering the station's office and stealing money from the safe before leaving.
On Friday evening, the man stole the money and left Big Boss service station on Highway 441 and I-12. He left in what deputies believe to be a 2021 or 2022 gray Kia, traveling west on I-12.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Violent teens likely to be moved to shuttered EBR facility after taking...
-
'Supply chain issues' delaying solution for Pelican Crossing residents plagued by red...
-
State Senate and House continue to stall on redistricting debates
-
Talk of the town: parents outraged by handling of rape paternity dispute
-
Hard-to-reach equipment slowing down repairs in Baton Rouge neighborhood, Entergy says
Sports Video
-
Paul Mainieri remembers leading Notre Dame to last College World Series
-
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer