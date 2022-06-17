Cameras catch man in full Ralph Lauren outfit stealing from gas station safe

LIVINGSTON - Security cameras in a gas station near I-12 caught an unidentified man wearing a Ralph Lauren shirt, pair of shorts and socks entering the station's office and stealing money from the safe before leaving.

On Friday evening, the man stole the money and left Big Boss service station on Highway 441 and I-12. He left in what deputies believe to be a 2021 or 2022 gray Kia, traveling west on I-12.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.