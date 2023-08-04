89°
Cam Jordan extends contract with New Orleans Saints through the 2025 season
NEW ORLEANS - Cam Jordan is here to stay with the New Orleans Saints after signing a multi-million dollar deal.
The deal, announced Friday morning, would be a $27.5-million contract extension that will keep Jordan in New Orleans through the 2025 season.
"I couldn't see myself being anywhere but the New Orleans Saints," Jordan said, according to WWL-TV.
Here to Stay ??
New Orleans Saints sign @camjordan94 to a two-year contract extension ?? pic.twitter.com/qogHCEtdZr— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 4, 2023
