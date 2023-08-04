89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cam Jordan extends contract with New Orleans Saints through the 2025 season

1 hour 30 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, August 04 2023 Aug 4, 2023 August 04, 2023 8:08 AM August 04, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

NEW ORLEANS - Cam Jordan is here to stay with the New Orleans Saints after signing a multi-million dollar deal. 

The deal, announced Friday morning, would be a $27.5-million contract extension that will keep Jordan in New Orleans through the 2025 season. 

"I couldn't see myself being anywhere but the New Orleans Saints," Jordan said, according to WWL-TV.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days