Calm weather at home, busy in the tropics

Triple digit heat set to stay at least through Thursday.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Sunny, hot, and humid today. No rain in the forecast for any of the viewing area for your Wednesday. Temperatures will climb to near 94 with heat index values near 100 or a bit higher in a few spots. Overnight, conditions will be muggy and lows will not cool much past 77 degrees.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: High pressure moving in will be limiting the available moisture for rain through Thursday. Rain chances close to 0% on Thursday. Heat and humidity will be dominating the forecast. Heat index values will once again be near 100 degrees or higher on Thursday. Moisture will make a return on Friday and hang out through the weekend. A couple of showers will be possible on Friday with more isolated showers expected on Saturday. Afternoon highs will be near 92 and overnight lows near 76.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

On Tuesday, two tropical storms were named. Nana is located in the Caribbean and will be moving west toward Honduras and Belize. Omar is located in the northern Atlantic east of the US coastline. Neither of these tropical storms will be impacting the local forecast.

NHC FORECAST:

Tropical Storm Omar: At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Omar was located near latitude 36.2 North, longitude 68.7 West. Omar is moving toward the east-northeast near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through this afternoon. A turn toward the east is forecast by this evening, with a reduction in forward speed occurring through Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected through tonight. Weakening should begin by Thursday, with Omar likely to become a remnant low by Thursday night. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km) to the southeast of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches).

Tropical Storm Nana: Click here too see forecast track. At 500 AM EDT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Nana was located near latitude 17.0 North, longitude 82.7 West. Nana is moving toward the west near 18 mph (30 km/h), and this general motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected today. A westward or west-southwestward motion is expected tonight and Thursday. On the forecast track, Nana will be moving near but north of the coast of Honduras today and likely be approaching the coast of Belize tonight and early Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected, and Nana is forecast to become a hurricane later today or tonight before it reaches the coast of Belize. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center. The minimum central pressure estimated from Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft observations is 997 mb (29.44 inches).

AREAS TO WATCH

Showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure located about midway between the Windward Islands and West Africa have changed little in organization since yesterday evening. Some development of this system is possible this week as it meanders over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.

A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa later today and merge with a disturbance centered a couple of hundred miles southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands in the next day or so. Gradual development of this system is then possible, and a tropical depression could form by this weekend while it moves westward over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...60 percent.

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.