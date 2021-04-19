Calm and clear start to the week, River levels falling

Happy Monday! All area river levels are falling, and we have plenty of dry weather in the forecast.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: We have a completely new weather story this week. Conditions are clear and cool for your Monday. Temperatures will max out in the low 70s today with partly cloudy skies. There will be increasing cloud cover overnight and temperatures in the 50s.

Up Next: You can expect a lot of the same on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. We will continue to have chilly mornings in the upper 40s and low 50s. On Wednesday a weak cold front will move through to reinforce cool dry air over south Louisiana. That will keep Wednesday temperatures in the 60s all day. Clear conditions are set to last through Thursday with another day of temperatures in the 70s. The next chance for rain will be in the forecast on Friday into Saturday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!