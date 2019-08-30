Callin' Baton Rouge: Everything you need to know for LSU's season opener

BATON ROUGE - Tiger fans are anxiously awaiting the first game of the 2019-2020 LSU Football season—tailgaters are already set up around Tiger Stadium in anticipation of Saturday's game against Georgia Southern.

Weather patterns show a sunny Saturday morning with highs in the lower 90s. Plenty of sunshine will grace LSU's campus, with clouds pushing in later in the evening. Precipitation is not expected, which makes sense because the chance of rain in Death Valley is... never.

Last week, the Associated Press' preseason poll kept the Tigers locked into the sixth spot, the same place Ed Orgeron's crew found itself at the end of last season.

"Our offense has been working very hard," Coach O said in a press conference earlier this week. "We're looking forward to putting this right offense on the field. We've got a lot of speed. We want to be 50/50 with the run game, we still want to be physical."

This will also be the first football season for LSU's new Athletic Director Scott Woodward. Earlier this year, the university announced him as the replacement for former AD Joe Alleva. Woodward formerly worked at LSU in the early 2000s and spent the past four years at Texas A&M.

Saturday will mark the first home game Tiger Stadium will sell alcohol at a majority of its concession stands. Fans will be paying $8 for 16 oz. domestic beers and $9 for 16 oz. premium selections. Wine will also cost $9. Each person will be limited to two beers per transaction.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Dorian's effect on Florida football games has caused shake-ups in ESPN's broadcasting schedule, resulting in LSU's season opener to swap networks.

The LSU Tigers will take on the Georgia Southern Eagles in Death Valley Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Let's geaux!