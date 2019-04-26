77°
Callers impersonating BRPD officers targeting residents in phone scam

Friday, April 26 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after getting multiple calls about a phone scam.

The department said the scam is targeting residents in another city within Louisiana. Authorities say the victims are receiving suspicious calls from people claiming to be members of the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The callers are using BRPD phone numbers and officers' names in an attempt to have victims send them money to stop the issuing of an arrest warrant.

Anyone with information on the scam can call the police department at 389-2000.

