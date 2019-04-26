81°
Latest Weather Blog
Callers impersonating BRPD officers targeting residents in phone scam
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after getting multiple calls about a phone scam.
The department said the scam is targeting residents in another city within Louisiana. Authorities say the victims are receiving suspicious calls from people claiming to be members of the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The callers are using BRPD phone numbers and officers' names in an attempt to have victims send them money to stop the issuing of an arrest warrant.
Anyone with information on the scam can call the police department at 389-2000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Shrimper visits capitol to fight restaurants' appropriation of his 'Cajun culture'
-
Time to cut a rug: Dancing for Big Buddy set for Saturday
-
Judge to hear retrail motion in murder case following jury pool gltich
-
Congratulations: Deputy proposes during badge-pinning ceremony
-
Some businesses worried by push for higher minimum wage
Sports Video
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit
-
LSU Gymnastics Prepares for NCAA Championship Final
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director