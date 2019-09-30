90°
California to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA

2 hours 15 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, September 30 2019 Sep 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 11:34 AM September 30, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California will let college athletes hire agents and make money from endorsements, defying the NCAA and setting up a likely legal challenge that could reshape U.S. amateur sports.
  
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday he has signed a law that allowing athletes at California universities make money from their images, names or likenesses. The law also bans schools from kicking athletes off the team if they get paid.
  
California is the first state to pass such a law.
  
The law takes effect on Jan. 1, 2023. It does not apply to community colleges and bans athletes from accepting endorsement deals conflicting with their schools' existing contracts.
  
The NCAA Board of Governors had asked Newsom to veto the bill, saying it "would erase the critical distinction between college and professional athletes."
