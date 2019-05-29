83°
Latest Weather Blog
California prepares to clean up wildfire waste
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Government agencies are mobilizing for a massive hazardous waste clean-up after California's wildfires.
Officials gave their first briefing to the public Monday on what they say will be the largest fire clean-up effort in state history.
More than 8,000 homes have burned in dozens of wildfires in Northern California. Authorities have declared a public health emergency because of the presence of household hazardous waste like freon or asbestos.
Joyce Farinato wore gardening gloves and a mask as she searched through the chunks of concrete and bent metal where her home used to stand in rural Sonoma County. She says she'd like some guidance on what is hazardous.
California Office of Emergency Services official Eric Lamoureux says the goal is to have all burned sites inspected and cleaned by early 2018.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ranchers moving cattle to higher ground ahead of Morganza Spillway opening
-
Barge flood gate to be sunk in Bayou Chene Wednesday
-
'Heartbeat' abortion bill passes La. House, governor plans to sign
-
WATCH: Masked robber rips cash register from counter, runs out front door
-
Sunday Journal: Hurricane season has begun