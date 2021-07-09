Latest Weather Blog
California-Nevada border rocked by magnitude 6.0 quake
SAN FRANCISCO - The California-Nevada border was rattled by an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 Thursday afternoon, ABC News reports.
The quake did not appear to cause any damages or injuries, but citizens who were hundreds of miles away reportedly felt its effects.
The earthquake struck at 3:49 p.m. (local time) and its epicenter was four miles west-southwest of a small California town called Walker, which is near the Antelope Valley fault.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was followed by dozens of aftershocks, with at least a half-dozen of magnitude 4.0 or greater.
In Nevada, Reno City Hall was evacuated and communities all around Lake Tahoe and as far south as Fresno, California reportedly felt the quake, which had a depth of 6 miles (9.8 km).
Even citizens in Las Vegas were reportedly rocked by the quake.
Trending News
Thursday's event was the largest earthquake recorded since a magnitude 6.1 quake struck the area in 1994.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
COVID-19 continues to pose threat in Louisiana
-
Louisiana native, Zaila Avant-garde, wins National Spelling Bee
-
Attorney claims former deputy arrested in sex crimes case kept list of...
-
About 100 new patients hospitalized with COVID-19: delta variant increasing case numbers
-
Snake search over at Mall of Louisiana; Cara the python found safe