California man sentenced for drowning his two sons in insurance scheme

LOS ANGELES, CA - A man accused of killing his two sons in an insurance scheme has been sentenced by a federal court.

According to CNN, a California judge sentenced 45-year-old Ali F. Elmezayen to 212 years in federal prison for taking the lives of his two children as part of an insurance scheme worth more than $260,000, according to a Thursday news release from the Justice Department.

Elmezayen is said to have driven a vehicle -- with his wife and two sons inside -- off a Los Angeles port into the San Pedro Bay in April 2015. Elmezayen escaped the submerged car through his open window. His former wife, Rabab Diab, could not swim but survived when a nearby fisherman threw her a life preserver.

The couple's children, 13-year-old Elhassan and 8-year-old Abdelkrim, drowned. Both boys were said to have autism, the release said.

US District Judge John F. Walter called Elmezayen's scheme "evil and diabolical," CNN notes.

"The only regret that the defendant has is that he got caught," Walter said.

The news outlet says that prosecutors discovered the children's deaths were part of an elaborate insurance scheme by Elmezayen. He purchased over $3 million worth of life and accidental death insurance policies on himself and his family from eight different companies between July 2012 and July 2013, the release said.

The Justice Department says Elmezayen started buying these policies the same year he exited a bankruptcy proceeding, and paid more than $6,000 a year on these policies.

Prosecutors discovered that after purchasing the policies, Elmezayen repeatedly called the insurance companies to verify the policies were active and that they would pay benefits if his ex-wife died in an accident. At times, Elmezayen even pretended to be his ex-wife because he took out some policies in her name, the release said.

Elmezayen drove off the wharf in the Port of Los Angeles 12 days after the two-year contestability period on the last of his insurance policies expired, according to the release.

"Elmezayen then collected more than $260,000 in insurance proceeds from Mutual of Omaha Life Insurance and American General Life Insurance on the accidental death insurance policies he had taken out on the children's lives," the release said. It went on to say he then used some of the money to buy real estate in Egypt as well as a boat.

"It is unthinkable that any father would jeopardize the lives of his family for his own financial gain," said Ryan L. Korner, special agent in charge with the IRS Criminal Investigation.

FBI agents arrested Elmezayen in November 2018, according to the release; he has remained in federal custody since his arrest.

As part of his sentencing, Elmezayen has also had to pay $261,751 in restitution to the insurance companies he defrauded, the release said.