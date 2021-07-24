82°
Latest Weather Blog
California man allegedly shipped a pound of meth out of NOLA post office
NEW ORLEANS - A California man was arrested after allegedly shipping a pound of meth out of a New Orleans post office.
U.S. Attorney Duane Evans said 33-year-old Joel Fabre was paid $3,000 through MoneyGram for shipping the drugs through USPS sometime between March 16 and March 20.
Fabre was arrested July 23 and was charged with possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine.
In 2018, HoumaToday reported that Fabre and four others were arrested in California and Houma for transporting and shipping large amounts of marijuana from California to Louisiana.
Trending News
Joel Fabre was booked on charges of distribution of marijuana, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, money laundering and drug racketeering.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
West Feliciana Parish reaches major milestone in vaccination efforts
-
Person killed in reported tubing accident on Amite River
-
Person killed in reported tubing accident on Amite River
-
Governor recommends wearing a mask indoors amid new COVID surge, some state...
-
Plaquemine clinic provides vaccines and school supplies for students