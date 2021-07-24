California man allegedly shipped a pound of meth out of NOLA post office

PHOTO: HoumaToday, 2018

NEW ORLEANS - A California man was arrested after allegedly shipping a pound of meth out of a New Orleans post office.

U.S. Attorney Duane Evans said 33-year-old Joel Fabre was paid $3,000 through MoneyGram for shipping the drugs through USPS sometime between March 16 and March 20.

Fabre was arrested July 23 and was charged with possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In 2018, HoumaToday reported that Fabre and four others were arrested in California and Houma for transporting and shipping large amounts of marijuana from California to Louisiana.

Joel Fabre was booked on charges of distribution of marijuana, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, money laundering and drug racketeering.