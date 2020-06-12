California man allegedly fed poisoned food to homeless people, filmed their reactions

Photo: Los Angeles Times

SANTA ANA, CA - Officials in California announced a man is accused of poisoning homeless people and then filming them.

FOX 11 Los Angeles reports William Robert Cable, 38, is accused of feeding food laced with oleoresin capsicum to at least eight different people, including an elderly man. The chemical is a principal ingredient in pepper spray

Prosecutors say the victims, who were all poisoned in the city of Huntington Beach, suffered a variety of symptoms including difficulty breathing, vomiting, intense mouth and stomach pain, and even seizure-like symptoms. Several of the victims also required hospitalization.

“These human beings were preyed upon because they are vulnerable,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. “They were exploited and poisoned as part of a twisted form of entertainment, and their pain was recorded so that it could be relived by their attacker over and over again."

Cable was arrested last month, but investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying any other potential victims.

Cable was booked on eight felony counts of poisoning, one felony count of inflicting injury on an elderly person, eight misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and an infraction for consuming alcohol or smoking marijuana while driving. He faces a maximum of 19 years and three months if convicted on all charges.