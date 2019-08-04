Latest Weather Blog
California hospitals question 2030 earthquake standards
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California hospitals are asking lawmakers to scale back some earthquake standards because they cost too much and might not be needed.
Most hospitals in the earthquake prone state have met a 2020 deadline for standards designed to keep hospital buildings from collapsing in an earthquake. But a 2030 deadline requires hospital buildings to stay open after an earthquake.
A study paid for by the California Hospital Association says to comply with the 2030 standards could cost as much as $143 billion.
Labor unions are pushing back. Stephanie Roberson with the California Nurses Association says changing the regulations now would amount to a multibillion-dollar bailout on seismic safety standards.
But California Hospital Association President Carmela Coyle said some hospitals might have to close if forced to comply with the 2030 standards.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Buzz off: Honey bees that infested a woman's home for decades have...
-
Pedestrian killed after being struck by three vehicles on LA 1 identified
-
7 facing charges, including teenager, related to pregnant woman's death
-
Husband mourning wife after being swept away in surprise rapids in Colorado
-
St. Amant band to perform during Saints-Cowboys game