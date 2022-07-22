California Governor issues emergency order concerning dam

OROVILLE, Calif. - Gov. Jerry Brown has issued an emergency order to fortify authorities' response to the emergency at a Northern California dam and help with evacuations.



The Oroville Dam, which located about 150 miles northeast of San Francisco, has erosion on its emergency spillway and evacuation orders were given to 188,000 people south of the dam in case the spillway failed.



Brown said late Sunday the state is directing all necessary personnel and resources to deal with a "complex and rapidly changing" situation.



His office says the Governor's Office of Emergency Services is coordinating with local and federal emergency response officials.