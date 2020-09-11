Latest Weather Blog
California-based manufacturer plans $5M Louisiana expansion
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a California-based manufacturer will invest $5.1 million to build a new facility in Louisiana and create nearly 70 new jobs in the state.
The investment into the Lafayette facility will come from Westfield Hydraulics’ affiliate company, Westfield Fluid Controls, according to a statement from the Louisiana Department of Economic Development.
The company, which makes hydraulic and fluid control components for aerospace and defense applications, is relocating an existing operation from San Fernando, California, to Louisiana.
“Westfield considered several other states, but Louisiana’s skilled workforce and attractive business climate helped to secure this exciting project for our state,” Gov. Edwards said. “We welcome the quality jobs this innovative, specialized manufacturing business will create in Lafayette.”
State officials estimate the project will create about 100 additional indirect jobs.
