Caleb Wilson's family attends ceremonial signing of anti-hazing bill named after late Southern student

BATON ROUGE — Late Southern University student Caleb Wilson's family attended a ceremonial bill signing on Friday at the State Capitol for an anti-hazing bill signed into law by Gov. Jeff Landry last month.

The Caleb Wilson Act, also known as House Bill 636, requires students in campus organizations, including fraternities and sororities at postsecondary schools, to complete a one-credit-hour anti-hazing course within their first two semesters of membership if passed.

This standardized curriculum is designed to educate students about the risks and consequences of hazing. The new law builds atop a currently active law that requires annual anti-hazing education.

The new law, authored by Vanessa Caston LaFleur, takes effect on Aug. 1.